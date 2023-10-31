Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Tamiur's Halloween celebration was all things spooky: See pic

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor, along with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their adorable son Taimur, recently celebrated Halloween in style. The actress shared glimpses of her Halloween celebration on social media on Tuesday, showcasing her love for the occasion.

Kareena posted a heartwarming picture on her Instagram Stories with the caption, "Kids favourite." In the picture, she could be seen posing with her husband, Saif, their son Taimur, and a friend. Taimur was all dressed up for the Halloween celebration, wearing a spooky skeleton costume. Saif, on the other hand, opted for a traditional black and white outfit.

Kareena, keeping it casual, wore a beige t-shirt paired with blue jeans. She had her hair tied up in a ponytail and embraced a no-makeup look. Check out the snap here!

On the professional front, Kareena recently attended the premiere of her film The Buckingham Murders at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. She graced the event in a striking black dress with pink sleeves, complemented by a bun hairstyle and subtle nude makeup. Saif and Karisma Kapoor, her sister, chose matching white outfits for the occasion. Karisma looked elegant in a white saree, while Saif exuded regal charm in a white kurta-pyjama ensemble paired with a white Nehru jacket.

The Buckingham Murders, helmed by acclaimed director Hansal Mehta, boasts a talented cast that includes Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. The film's screenplay is credited to Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker. It is produced by Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films, in collaboration with Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan herself.

Apart from The Buckingham Murders, Kareena is currently gearing up for her role in director Rohit Shetty's highly anticipated film Singham Again. This star-studded project features Bollywood heavyweights such as Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE