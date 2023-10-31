Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber channel Bamm Bamm and Pebbles from The Flintstones for Halloween

Hollywood's star-studded Halloween celebrations were in full swing this past weekend, and among the notable attendees were none other than the power couple, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber. The duo graced Vas J. Morgan and Michael Braun's Halloween Party in Los Angeles on Saturday night, dressed as the beloved animated characters Pebbles Flintstone and Bamm-Bamm Rubble from the classic 1960s sitcom The Flintstones.

In now-viral pics, Hailey is seen putting a stylish twist on Pebbles' iconic look, opting for a patent leather version of the character's signature attire. Justin, on the other hand, went all out, baring his chest and adding a plush bone accessory to complete his Bamm-Bamm costume. The pair looked like they had just stepped right out of Bedrock and into the Hollywood Halloween scene.

Adding to the charm of their Halloween ensembles, the couple also included their adorable dogs, Oscar and Piggy Lou, in the festivities. The furry companions made for the perfect addition to their Flintstone-themed family costumes.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber dress up as Bamm Bamm and Pebbles from ‘The Flintstones’ for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/briCndy3vX — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 30, 2023

This Halloween extravaganza comes just one month after Justin and Hailey celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary. Justin marked the milestone with a heartfelt Instagram post on September 14, which read, "To the most precious, my beloved. 5 years. You have captivated my heart. I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations. So let’s keep dreaming big baby. Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fibre of my being. HAPPY 5TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY!!!. (sic)" Check it out below!

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with GQ Magazine, Hailey opened up about the differences in her and her husband's fashion choices, especially when they attend the same events. Hailey shared, "It’s so funny because I see so many people talk about this," highlighting how their styles can be quite diverse. She also mentioned that Justin often gets ready faster than she does.

On the work front, Justin made an appearance in the "Snooze (Acoustic)" music video with SZA last month. The two-time Grammy-winning artist had previously made a cameo in the original "Snooze" music video alongside co-stars Young Mazino, Woody McClain, and Benny Blanco, where SZA's character fell in and out of love.

