Kareena Kapoor's pink cloud day post has cousin Riddhima's attention

Kareena's family time with husband and kids in Europe gets a reaction Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently enjoying her vacation in Europe with her husband Saif Ali Khan and children Taimoor and Jahangir, shared a splendid click on Instagram. Kareena has been in Europe for more than a week and has been sharing photos on social media. The actor, last seen in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, took some time off and is enjoying her family time. Be it Kareena’s beach pictures or Europe’s scenic beauty, everything is loved by her fans. Kareena Kapoor in Shawl and denim The Tashan actress posted a picture of herself, where she is seen surrounded by mountains. As Kareena posed for the camera amid the greenery, the picture had a breathtaking view. The 42-year-old is wearing a shawl and denim in the picture and a small hut can also be seen nearby. She captioned the post, "Framed by my dear friend Gina Rozner."

Also read: Not Shah Rukh Khan or Tom Cruise, but this actor is the richest in the world Kareena Kapoor’s cousin reacts to her photo Kareena Kapoor’s latest photo was loved by the fans. Kareena Kapoor’s cousin and Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni liked the picture and posted a red heart emoji in the comment section. Kareena’s friend Gina Rozner, who clicked the picture also wrote, "Lovely evening. Happy to be the ‘official photographer’!"

Her fans have also reacted to the photo. An Instagram user wrote, "You are lovely Kareena", while another wrote, "Beautiful! The view and the person standing between." Gina also posted the photo on her Instagram and wrote, "Fabulous evening with @kareenakapoorkhan." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) × Kareena Kapoor's upcoming projects Kareena Kapoor Khan’s last film Laal Singh Chaddha was disastrous at the box office and also earned a lot of bad reviews. Kareena will next be seen in The Crew. The film also stars newly-turned-producer Kriti Sanon and Tabu. Reportedly, Diljit Dosanjh is also a part of this film. The Crew will hit the theatres on March 22, 2024.