Hollywood actor explains how economic hardships plague most actors, contrary to prevailing opinion

Los Angeles-based actor Dominic Burgess, known for his appearances in hit TV shows like Modern Family and Star Trek: Picard, is among the thousands of Hollywood actors who anxiously awaited the outcome of contract talks with movie studios and streaming giants. In the early hours of Thursday, their hopes were dashed as the negotiations broke down, leading to the formal declaration of a strike by the Screen Actors Guild. Expressing his unwavering support for the strike action, Burgess spoke to news agency AFP about the need for better pay and sustainable working conditions for actors. "We all want to work, but at what cost, when the salary and the residuals are no longer sustainable for actors?" he questioned.

Burgess further highlighted the financial struggles faced by actors, saying, "I have to be able to pay my rent and pay for my cat's insulin."

Despite the opulent perception of the actor's life, Burgess shed light on the realities faced by the majority of performers. He revealed that for "99 per cent of actors," their daily lives are spent auditioning, hustling, and fighting for a chance to secure roles. To make ends meet, many actors juggle part-time jobs alongside their acting pursuits. Burgess himself worked at a local movie theater during his initial years in Los Angeles, earning a meager $7.75 per hour to supplement his acting income. The livelihood of actors largely relies on a combination of wages from active work and residuals—payments for previous appearances in shows and films that continue to be watched by audiences.

Unfortunately, both these income sources have steadily declined over the years, as studios and networks exert greater pressure. Burgess highlighted the trend of streamers paying only the minimum "scale" rates prescribed by SAG rules, resulting in diminished earnings for actors. He shared a personal example, revealing that he was paid less for his services this year by a company he had worked for in 2012.

SAGA-AFTRA strike The strike by SAGA-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) follows the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike, which has been underway since May 3. The actors' strike, the first since 1980, marks a significant moment as actors and writers unite to pursue fair compensation and protection of their rights in the face of challenges posed by, among other things, artificial intelligence (AI). What do actors want? Actors are currently grappling with two significant concerns: compensation and the encroaching presence of AI technology. Residual payments play a crucial role in actors' livelihoods, providing a steady income that helps them meet essential financial requirements, including the minimum threshold necessary for health insurance eligibility, such as the annual $26,000.

To safeguard the well-being of those operating on the fringes of the industry, actors argue that the revenue generated by the entertainment business should be distributed in a manner that supports all members of the profession.

Furthermore, actors are witnessing a growing reliance on AI technology, which poses a threat to their job prospects. The increasing use of digitally generated equivalents to replace human performers raises concerns about the future of the acting profession. By initiating a strike, actors aim to ensure that their compensation remains equitable and to safeguard their positions in an industry that is increasingly exploring AI-driven alternatives.