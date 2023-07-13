Not Shah Rukh Khan or Tom Cruise, but this actor is the richest in the world
One would think that Tom Cruise, Shah Rukh Khan, or Dwayne Johnson would be the richest actors in the world considering all of them enjoy a huge fan following across the globe. But a recent report seems to suggest that none of these actors are actually the richest in the world. Instead reports claim that an Atlanta-based actor/songwriter/filmmaker is the richest actor in the world.
According to a recent Forbes report, Tyler Perry is the richest actor in the world with a net worth of $1 billion. While Shah Rukh Khan's earning of USD 60 million is at par with Hollywood icons like Dwayne Johnson, Tom Cruise, George Clooney, Robert De Niro, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Adam Sandler, it still doesn't make him the richest actor in the world.
Who is Tyler Perry and how is he the richest actor in the world?
This 53-year-old Perry is not only known for his acting but also for his songwriting and filmmaking skills. For those who aren't quite well versed with Hollywood actors, his name may not instantly ring a bell but Perry has been part of several blockbuster films in his career.
A self-made billionaire, Perry's incredible success story began with shooting and filming the first 10 episodes of House of Payne. The show caught the attention of The CW and was subsequently purchased by the network.
Tyler's deal with TBS truly propelled his career as the network agreed to air the next 90 episodes of House of Payne, with Tyler retaining full ownership, in exchange for a whopping$200 million. Forbes estimates that Tyler earned an impressive $138 million from this deal alone, marking a remarkable milestone in his journey.
Tyler's famous Madea movies have all beebn phenomenal success, grossing over $660 million in total and generating $290 million in profits. Tyler both stars in and produces these films and hence retains a considerable percentage of the profits earned.
As per Forbes, Perry owns 100% of the content he has created, allowing him to keep the majority of the proceeds from his diverse body of work, including more than 1,200 television episodes, several stage plays and 22 movies.
Tyler's success extends beyond his creative endeavours. He is in partnership with ViacomCBS which has proved to be a lucrative deal, earning him $150 million annually and a 25 percent equity stake in BET+. Forbes estimates that this stake alone is worth $60 million.
Tyler reportedly holds $300 million in cash and investments, as well as $40 million tied up in properties and other assets, including his two private jets. His studio is valued at $280 million, and his movie library earns approximately $320 million.