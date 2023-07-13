Not Shah Rukh Khan or Tom Cruise, but this actor is the richest in the world

One would think that Tom Cruise, Shah Rukh Khan, or Dwayne Johnson would be the richest actors in the world considering all of them enjoy a huge fan following across the globe. But a recent report seems to suggest that none of these actors are actually the richest in the world. Instead reports claim that an Atlanta-based actor/songwriter/filmmaker is the richest actor in the world.



According to a recent Forbes report, Tyler Perry is the richest actor in the world with a net worth of $1 billion. While Shah Rukh Khan's earning of USD 60 million is at par with Hollywood icons like Dwayne Johnson, Tom Cruise, George Clooney, Robert De Niro, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Adam Sandler, it still doesn't make him the richest actor in the world.

Who is Tyler Perry and how is he the richest actor in the world?



This 53-year-old Perry is not only known for his acting but also for his songwriting and filmmaking skills. For those who aren't quite well versed with Hollywood actors, his name may not instantly ring a bell but Perry has been part of several blockbuster films in his career.



A self-made billionaire, Perry's incredible success story began with shooting and filming the first 10 episodes of House of Payne. The show caught the attention of The CW and was subsequently purchased by the network.