Karan Johar's birthday bash is all about fashion! Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif glam up the night

After a day full of heartfelt wishes, the party night has just begun! Everyone's favourite Karan Johar has turned 50th today and the whole Bollywood is here to celebrate his special day. Making his big day count, Karan hosted a grand Bday bash and all the stars from the industry showed up in their fashion best!



The birthday boy chose his Yash Raj Studios as the venue, the place is all lit up and the A-listers have started arriving.

Karan Johar turns 50: All the Bollywood hotshots launched by him

To welcome all his close friends, the Johar was among the first ones to arrive at the venue. As we all are aware of Karan's love for colours and blingy outfits, so keeping that in mind, the director stepped out wearing a shiny green coat matched with a white shirt and black bow tie & loose pants. Adding more glamour to his look, Johar added a stylish pair of glasses. Cool!

While posing for the shutterbugs, he was accompanied by the CEO of his production company Dharma Apoorva Mehta. Apoorva was looking dapper in a black tuxedo.

‘I turn 50 today’: Karan Johar announces next directorial venture with a gratitude note

Tiger Shroff, Shanaya Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Kareena Kapoor and her husband actor Saif Ali Khan were among the early arrivals.

As always, Tiger was looking dapper as he walked the red carpet in a black suit and with messy hair. Soon-to-be actress Shanaya made head turns with her all-black velvet cutout dress and her high hair bun just added more drama to her breathtaking look.

The heartthrob of the Bollywood industry Hrithik Roshan walked hand in hand with his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad. They both were looking awesome in black outfits.

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, and Kajol have also arrived.

Kareena dazzled in a metallic silver party dress, while her husband Saif, stepped out in white and black suit.

Aamir Khan arrived with his ex-wife Kiran Rao. Aamir was looking cool in black and blue velvet jacket, meanwhile Kiran shined in golden short dress with black boots.

South Indian stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were also among the attendees. Vijay was looking stylish in a shiny black suit. Meanwhile, 'Pushpa: The Rise' star made head turns with her scintillating black dress with thigh-high slit.