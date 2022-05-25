Karan Johar turns 50: All the Bollywood hotshots launched by him

One of India's leading and most bankable filmmakers and producers, Karan Johar is celebrating his 50th birthday on May 25. Often referred to as KJo by his close friends, Karan wears many hats with ease. He's an actor, chat show host, reality show judge, and entrepreneur and backs a jewellery brand.

Quintessential to the characteristics of his films, Karan too has a colourful and joyful personality. Over the last two decades of his career in the film industry, the director has associated himself with several blockbusters such as ‘Baahubali’, ‘Raazi’, ‘My Name is Khan’, ‘Sheershah’, ‘Simmba’, etc.

Son of Indian film producer, Yash Johar who founded Dharma Productions, Karan had inherited the skills of filmmaking from his father. Apart from being a proficient producer, he is known for launching star kids and providing them with a grand launch. He has also launched several successful actors and directors under his banner of Dharma Productions. On his birthday, let's have a look at the list of those celebs who gave their shot in Bollywood under Karan Johar’s guidance.