Karan Johar turns 50: All the Bollywood hotshots launched by him

One of India's leading and most bankable filmmakers and producers, Karan Johar is celebrating his 50th birthday on May 25. Often referred to as KJo by his close friends, Karan wears many hats with ease. He's an actor, chat show host, reality show judge, and entrepreneur and backs a jewellery brand.

Quintessential to the characteristics of his films, Karan too has a colourful and joyful personality. Over the last two decades of his career in the film industry, the director has associated himself with several blockbusters such as ‘Baahubali’, ‘Raazi’, ‘My Name is Khan’, ‘Sheershah’, ‘Simmba’, etc.  

Son of Indian film producer, Yash Johar who founded Dharma Productions, Karan had inherited the skills of filmmaking from his father. Apart from being a proficient producer, he is known for launching star kids and providing them with a grand launch. He has also launched several successful actors and directors under his banner of Dharma Productions. On his birthday, let's have a look at the list of those celebs who gave their shot in Bollywood under  Karan Johar’s guidance.   

Actor Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt who is one of India's most sought after actresses made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s teen film ‘Student of the Year’ in 2012. She played the leading lady in the film opposite Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra and became popular overnight. Alia was auditioned alongside 500 girls and cast in the film after she lost 16 kgs. 

Though her performance in 'Student of the Year' was criticised as a washout, the actor took lessons to improve her performing skills and then there was no stopping. Continuing her collaboration with Dharma Productions, Alia starred in romantic films ‘2 States’ and ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ both in 2014, ‘Shandaar’, ‘Kapoor & Sons’, ‘Badrinath ki Dulhania’, ‘Dear Zindagi’, spy film ‘Raazi’ and ‘Kalank’. 

Alia and Karan share a beautiful bond with each other. She not only considers him a mentor but he’s also a father figure to her. 
 

Actor Varun Dhawan

Son of director David Dhawan, actor Varun Dhawan who is amongst the highest-paid actors in the country was also launched by Karan’s Dharma Productions in 2012’s ‘Student of the Year’. He has starred in 11 films to date. After ‘Student of the Year’, he teamed with Karan Johar in three more films - ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ (2014), ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ (2017) and the historic drama ‘Kalank’ (2019). 

Being from the industry himself, Varun’s relationship with Karan dates back to times when he was a kid. Even before venturing into acting, Varun began his career as an assistant director to Karan Johar in Shah Rukh Khan starrer hit film ‘My Name Is Khan’ (2010).
 

Director, Writer and Producer Shashank Khaitan

Indian film writer, director and producer, Shashank Khaitan’s association with Dharma Productions is quite known to all. His directorial debut ‘Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania’, a romantic comedy starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in lead was a hit at the box office. For his second film, ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’, he again reunited with Bhatt and Dhawan under the Dharma banner. The film received recognition for its stance on gender equality and earned him a nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Director.

Khaitan directed ‘Dhadak’, starring two new star kids, Janhvi Kapoor and Ishan Khatter 2018, which was a remake of the Marathi movie ‘Sairat’. Later, in 2019, Khaitan turned producer for Dharma Productions with comedy ‘Good Newwz’ (2019) and horror-thriller ‘Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship’ (2020) that starred actors Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. 

Shashank in 2021 directed a segment in Netflix’s anthology ‘Ajeeb Daastaans’ titled ‘Majnu’. 
 

Actor Sidharth Malhotra

Before making his acting debut in Bollywood, Sidharth Malhotra worked as an assistant director to Karan Johar for ‘My name is Khan’ in 2010 and two years later he appeared in Dharma Productions' 2012 film ‘Student of the Year’ marking his debut in the Hindi film industry.

Like his other debutants - Alia and Varun, Malhotra who is an outsider went on to star in Johar’s other few produced films like ‘Brothers’ opposite Akshay Kumar, ‘Jabariya Jodi’, Shakun Batra directed ‘Kapoor & Sons’, ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’, ‘Baar Bar Dekho’, ‘Ittefaq’. 

Though Sidharth has been in the industry for a long time, his last film ‘Shershaah’, took his career to another level. The film was produced by Karan Johar. 
 

Actor Ananya Panday

The 23-year old star kid of Chunky Pandey and Bhavana Pandey, made her acting debut in 2019 with the teen film titled ‘Student of the Year 2’ which was slated as a flop at the box office. The film was produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The film also saw Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria as Ananya’s co-stars.

Many critics pointed out that she showed potential in an unremarkable film. Her next film ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’, a remake of 1978 film of the same name, went on to become a commercial success. Ananya won the Filmfare award for Best Female debut for both these films.

She was again cast by Karan Johar in 'Gehraiyaan', produced under his banner. Her next is director Puri Jagannadh’s 'Liger', alongside Vijay Devarakonda.

Actor Tara Sutaria

The 26-year old actress made her career debut as a singer for Disney India’s 'Big Bada Boom' and eventually transitioned to acting with her debut film ‘Student of the Year 2’ alongside Tiger Shroff and Ananya Pandey in 2019. The film was produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Tara won the Zee Cinema Award for Best Female Debut for this film.

Before her debut in Bollywood, she was in the running to be cast as Princess Jasmine in the Hollywood fantasy film 'Aladdin' but lost the role to Naomi Scott. She has also acted in films like 'Marjaavaan', 'Tadap' and 'Heropanti 2.'
 

Screenwriter and Director Shakun Batra

The 39-year old director and screenwriter started his film journey as a side actor in the film 'Don: The Chase Begins' and then worked as an assistant director on films like 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' and 'Rock On!!'

Shakun made his directorial debut with Karan Johar’s production 'Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu' in 2012, which starred Kareena Kapoor and Imran Khan in lead. The film was well-received with critics calling it “sweet and sometimes even a little unexpected."

He then went on to write and direct films like 'Kapoor & Sons' and 'Gehraiyaan', both produced under Dharma Productions. In 2017 he won several awards for 'Kapoor & Sons.'


 

