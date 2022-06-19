Karan Johar reveals premiere date of 'Koffee With Karan' season 7

Karan Johar aka KJo took to Twitter on Sunday to announce the comeback of his popular celebrity chat show 'Koffee with Karan'. He shared that the seventh season of the talk show will arrive on Disney+ Hotstar on July 7.

"Guess who's back? And this time with some hot piping brew! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7 starts 7th July only on Disney+ Hotstar!" Johar wrote.

The filmmaker also posted a mash-up montage video of the previous seasons of the 'Koffee With Karan'.

"'Koffee With Karan' season 7 is back. This time exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. It's going to be bigger, better, and more beautiful. Please stay tuned," the director said in the clip.

Also read: 'The Archies' cast wraps up shoot in Ooty, Khushi Kapoor shares pictures

The first episode of the show premiered on the TV channel Star World in 2004. It ran for six seasons on the small screen till 2019.

On the movie front, Karan Johar is awaiting the release of his upcoming directorial film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' on February 10, 2023. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles while Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi feature in supporting roles.

Also read: Kendall Jenner sparks breakup rumours with Devin Booker, shares pic with model Fai Khadra