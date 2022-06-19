Kendall Jenner sparks breakup rumours with Devin Booker, shares pic with model Fai Khadra

The second youngest member of the Kardashian clan, Kendall Jenner, shared a photo of her dinner date with a new man on Saturday. And, speculations haven't stopped doing rounds since then.

The 26-year-old is seen dining with 30-year-old Palestinian model Fai Khadra in a fancy restaurant on her latest Instagram story. While Kendall is seen donning a sleeveless grey dress, Fai Khadra layered a black jacket over a white T-shirt.

Rumours were rife that Kendall is dating Phoenix Suns NBA player Devin Booker. However, the two never commented on the speculations. Now, with her latest post, Kendall has sparked breakup rumours and many are speculating whether the reality star has broken ties with Kevin. On fan pages and micro-blogging sites, fans are talking about Kendall's latest move and what it signals.

This isn't the first time the two have been spotted together. As per reports, he had escorted Jenner to Hailey and Justin Bieber's wedding as her date. He is also often seen in Kylie Jenner`s stories on Instagram.

The Palestinian Model was raised in Dubai and he was born in Saudi Arabia. Previously, he was linked to Victoria`s Secret model Devon Windsor and actress Camila Morrone.

Apart from the Kardashians, Fai is also often spotted with popular personalities such as Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber.

Kendall was last seen in Hulu's 'The Kardashian' show. The reality TV show's first season recently came to an end.