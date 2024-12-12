New Delhi

If there was one song that everyone in India jammed to this year, it was “Tauba Tauba”. The song had a major moment with some crazy music, Vicky Kaushal’s dance steps and ofcourse Karan Aujla’s vocals. The song had everyone grooving to it and was one of the most shared audios on Instagram reels. Man of the moment Karan Aujla will soon be performing in Delhi-NCR as part of his “It Was All A Dream World Tour”. As he brings his tour to India, we caught on with the singer/performer on what makes desi music connect with fans worldwide, his music inspiration and much more.

Here are the edited excerpts of our chat:

Q: Karan, it’s always special for artists to perform in their home country. How does it feel to be back in India with your 'It Was All A Dream World Tour'?

Karan: It Was All A Dream- the tour name itself tells my story. From writing in Ghurala to having thousands singing my lyrics back to me in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh - it's surreal. Coming back to perform in India always feels special because this is where it all started. The love I receive here is different. The energy is something else. When I perform “Up & Down” or “Softly” on stage, and see the crowd going crazy, singing every word - that feeling can't be described. Coming back to India isn't just about performances, it's about returning to where the dream started. And trust me, the dream is still growing.

Q: What can your fans expect from this tour?

Karan: This tour is not just a show, it's a celebration of our journey together. I want people walking out of these concerts feeling like they've been part of something historic, something they'll tell their kids about. Because that's what this tour is - a dream we're all living together. Fans can expect all their favourites and some new tracks as well.

Q: Karan you've become quite a sensation in the desi rap world. What do you owe your success to?

Karan: I still feel like that small-town kid from Ghurala who was just writing his feelings in notebooks. My success? It's a mix of God's grace and staying true to my roots. When I started, I didn't have fancy studios or big connections - I just had my experiences and a way with words. Coming from Punjab, losing my parents young, working in Canada, and facing rejections - every struggle shaped my lyrics. Success isn't just about numbers. It's about making music that touches hearts, that people relate to. When someone tells me my song helped them through a tough time or made them feel understood - that's real success for me. So I owe it all to staying authentic, working hard, and the endless love from my supporters.

Q: What is your success mantra?

Karan: Success comes from staying authentic. My success comes from people connecting with that rawness in my lyrics. They know when I write about struggle or success, it's not made up. Every line comes from real experiences. I think that's what worked - keeping it real.

Q: Desi music and artists have made it big in the global scene. Why do you think that has happened?

Karan: The global rise of desi music, especially Punjabi tracks, is beautiful to see. Our music has always had that infectious energy, those catchy hooks, and now with modern production and beats, it's crossing all barriers. Punjabi artists are not just making music for Punjab anymore; we're making it for the world.

Q: How do you feel about AI in music? Have you ever used technology to make your music sound better?

Karan: Technology in music is like a good instrument - it helps you express better but can't create the emotion for you. In the studio, we experiment with different sounds, play with beats, but the soul has to come from within. AI is interesting, but it can't write about losing your parents at a young age or the feeling of making it big after years of struggle. Those emotions need to be lived.

Q: Did you always want to be a performer?

Karan: I actually started as a songwriter, writing for other artists. Performing wasn't the plan initially but when my first song “Range” came out, people connected with my voice, my style. Sometimes life has bigger plans than you do. The stage now feels like home.

Q: Are there peers in the industry you jam to?

Karan: I'm blessed to be in an industry with so much talent. Growing up, I was hugely inspired by Jazzy B paaji's style, Bohemia's lyrics, Gurdas Maan saab's versatility. Every artist adds something unique to the scene. I enjoy listening to Badshah, DIVINE and there are many new artists too. There's so much to learn from everyone.

Q: Are there people who have inspired your journey?

Karan: My journey's biggest inspiration comes from my parents - I lost them early but their blessing guides me every day. Coming to artists who shaped my music, Chamkila saab's raw storytelling showed me how to keep lyrics authentic and relatable. I studied every word of Kuldeep Manak saab's songs - how he brought out emotions, how his voice carried stories. Sidhu paaji, he wasn't just an inspiration but a brother who showed us how to revolutionise Punjabi music while staying true to our roots. Gurdas Maan saab's versatility and how he carries himself with such grace after decades in the industry - that's something I aspire to.

International artists like Drake and Travis Scott – I study their work to understand how they connect with global audiences while keeping their identity. But you know what? The biggest inspiration comes from the streets of Punjab - the everyday stories, the struggles of our people, their resilience. That's what makes the music real, makes it touch hearts.

Q: What makes Karan Aujla click with his fans?

Karan: Fame, money, success - they changed my lifestyle but not who I am inside. When I write songs like “25-25 killi” or “Haan Haige Aa,” they know these aren't just lyrics; they're chapters from my life. I share my vulnerabilities, my victories, my real thoughts. That's why when fans meet me, it feels like they know me personally. They've been on this journey with me through my music.

'It Was All A Dream' India Tour 2024 kickstarted on December 7 in Chandigarh. He will perform next on December 13 in Bengaluru, December 15, 18 and 19 in New Delhi, December 21 in Mumbai, December 24 in Kolkata and then wrap up in Jaipur on December 29.