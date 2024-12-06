New Delhi, India

British DJ, producer and songwriter DJ Lyan believes it's time for South Asian music to shine globally. Experimenting with South Asian music since he started his career, DJ Lyan recently released a new track called “Tapori” which blends traditional Indian culture with modern beats.

We got in touch with DJ Lyan on his recent music, his collaboration with Baby Jean and more.

Here are the excerpts of our chat:

Q: Your latest release “Tapori” has an Indian essence. What inspired you to showcase Kerala’s Maramadi sport in the music video?

A: I wanted to celebrate the raw energy and vibrant culture of Kerala. Maramadi sport caught my attention because it's such a unique, adrenaline-packed tradition and to me it felt like it really captured the essence of the song. The visuals of Maramadi just hit different – it’s wild, dynamic, and a perfect fit.

Q: What can you tell us about your collaboration with Baby Jean on this song?

A: I stumbled across one of his records and immediately connected with his voice and flow. Jean has such a unique tone that you’ll never hear anything like it. He is super dope, and down to earth as a person, I first met him at the video shoot. To bring the song to life he was sending voice notes of the vibes he had in mind.

Q: “Tapori” incorporates South Indian percussion and features Malayalam rap. What challenges did you face while merging these traditional elements with your signature electronic sound?

A: There was no real challenge. When making music, I’m always about the feeling, nothing is forced. It all naturally fell into place. If anything, I had no clue how an artist would ride the beat, but then Jean made light work of it.

Q: The song title ‘Tapori’ reflects street culture and slang. What message or mood were you aiming to capture with this title?

A: It’s raw, unfiltered, and straight from the streets. With this track, I wanted to capture that unapologetic vibe, the kind of energy that’s bold, playful, and a little rebellious.

Watch the song Tapori here:

Q: The visuals of the music video are stunning, highlighting Kerala’s landscapes and local culture. How did you conceptualize the video?

A: I like to be involved in every step of the way with all my projects, but I always let the director (Sameer Malik) take the lead whilst helping direct and guide with my opinions and ideas. When we were brainstorming ideas, we always had the idea of capturing the authentic nature and presenting it in a way that almost feels surreal.

Kerala is a beautiful place, much more organic than say Mumbai. I was only there for a short time so I definitely need to go back and explore it some more.

Q: “Tapori” is part of your upcoming EP “Thank You, Come Again.” Can you share more about the overall theme of the EP and how this track fits into it?

A: I never overthink a song—it’s always about capturing the energy and inspiration I’m feeling in the moment. My goal is to create a sound that feels like a true cultural mashup, reflecting the world I grew up in. I’m constantly listening to music from all over the globe, so different genres and cultures naturally influence my work. TYCA is an extension of that thought process. During the months of making the EP, I was simply enjoying my creative process.

Q: You’ve mentioned previously that the rising popularity of Malayalam music played a role in your creative direction for this track. How do you see regional music shaping the future of global hits?

A: Malayalam music brings unique textures, rhythms, and perspectives, and we are now in a time where listeners are hungry for something fresh and authentic. Tapori was all about capturing the raw, street-level energy of Kerala and bringing that energy and sound to the world. We live in a world where everyone wants something new and fresh, this means as musicians we need to be brave and bold with what we are sharing into the world.

Q: The music video brings a lesser-known sport, Maramadi (bull surfing), into the spotlight. Why was it important for you to feature this particular sport, and what reactions have you received from the international audience so far?

A: It’s not just a sport, it's a celebration of community and culture. I wanted to bring it into the spotlight because it’s something so unique to Kerala yet carries a universal energy that anyone can vibe with. Featuring it in the video was my way of paying homage to these traditions while blending them with a global sound. People have been so hyped, a lot of people tell me they’ve never seen anything like that before and I’ve gotten a lot of love for introducing them to something they hadn’t seen before.

Q: With “Tapori,” you aimed to bridge South Asian and Western music influences. Any comment on that?

A: Music is such a universal language, and when you blend cultures it creates a bridge for people to connect. It might be South Asian rhythms that remind someone of home or the global beats that make you want to hit the dance floor. This fusion speaks to the world we live in today, where borders are blurred, and culture is shared.

