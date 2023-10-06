Kapil Sharma, Hina Khan, Huma Qureshi summoned by ED in betting app case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has recently summoned several prominent Bollywood figures, including comedian Kapil Sharma and actors Huma Qureshi and Hina Khan, for questioning in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the Mahadev betting app case. The news was reported by news agency PTI. This development follows the earlier summons issued to Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, who has requested a two-week extension before appearing for questioning.

The ED has requested these actors to appear at its regional office in Raipur on different dates. The purpose of these summons is to record their statements under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and gain insights into the mode and flow of payments allegedly received by them from the app's promoters.

It is important to note that these actors are not necessarily accused in the case but are believed to have been associated with the Mahadev app in various capacities. Some of them reportedly endorsed the app, while others were involved in entertaining guests at a wedding of one of the app's promoters held abroad.

PTI sources indicate that Kapoor's summons may be just the beginning, as approximately 14-15 other celebrities and actors are also reportedly under the ED's scrutiny in connection with this case. These individuals are expected to be summoned for questioning in the near future.

The Mahadev betting app case revolves around allegations of money laundering and illegal betting operations. The company behind the app, promoted by Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, was reportedly operating from Dubai. It is alleged that the app was used to enrol new users, create IDs, and launder money through a network of benami bank accounts.

The ED's investigation has revealed that the Mahadev Online Book App operated from a central head office in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and franchised "Panel/Branches" to associates on a 70-30 profit-sharing ratio. Large-scale hawala operations were allegedly employed to transfer the proceeds of betting to offshore accounts. Moreover, significant cash expenditures were incurred in India for advertising betting websites to attract new users and franchise seekers.

