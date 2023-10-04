Ranbir Kapoor summoned by ED in relation to online betting app case 

Ranbir Kapoor was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday in connection with the Mahadev online betting app case. He was directed to present in front of the agency on October 10.



Kapoor has been a social media influencer for the online betting platform and has reportedly received payments for carrying out promotional activities for the app.



Several prominent celebrities including Bollywood actors, singers and comedians, are under the scanner of ED for participating in the lavish wedding of Sourabh Chandrakar, the co-promoter of the online betting app, in Dubai.



Agency sources said some of the celebrities are likely to be summoned as witnesses in the money laundering case against the platform.

What is the Mahadev online betting app case?



The central investigating agency carried out searches in several cities in relation to the alleged money laundering networks connected with the Mahadev Online Book App, a betting platform based out of the UAE.



According to reports, large-scale hawala operations are allegedly being done using the platform to siphon off proceeds of betting to off-shore accounts.



"Chandrakar and the platform's other promoter Ravi Uppal have created an empire for themselves in the UAE. The sudden and illegal riches are being openly flaunted by them,” ED sources said.