Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori walks out wearing a butt-baring skirt

Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, are the trendsetters for the bizarre fashion that one can opt for. Kanye and Bianca never fail to grab people's attention with their jaw-dropping fashion picks, whether it's Kanye's shirt with massive shoulder pads or Bianca's entire face-covering mask. The couple has again grabbed attention with yet another shocking outfit.

Recently, the couple stepped out in Florence, Italy, barefoot. Not only was ditching their shoes the highlight of their look, but the clothes that they were donning also stirred a major buzz online. West, who officially changed his name to Ye in 2021, showed up wearing a black blazer and matching pants. Not just shoes, but the rapper ditched his shirt as well. Meanwhile, Censori, Yeezy's head of architecture, seems to have gone to all the lengths to match her husband Kanye's weird fashion sense.

Following West, Censori showed off a lot of skin with her revealing outfit, as she donned a nude bra with a floor-length white skirt, exposing her butt crack. She completed her half-naked look with the nude head wrap, and just like her husband, she ditched her shoes.

The couple has been in the news recently for their wacky clothing sense. In June, the couple got brutally trolled for wearing a bizarre outfit to a Sunday church service. For the day's outing, Censori donned crazy outfits as she stepped out wearing a giant nylon over a black dress that featured a bucket-like thing around her shoulders.

In May, Censori confirmed her marriage to controversial rapper Kanye West. In January, news about the rapper getting married to Bianca Censori started doing the rounds. The duo reportedly got married in a private ceremony, after which West was spotted wearing a wedding ring. However, after months of speculation, Censori confirmed that they had indeed tied the knot.

