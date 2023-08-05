WATCH | Ryan Gosling surprises Greta Gerwig with 'I'm just Ken' performance from Barbie

Hollywood heartthrob and Barbie actor Ryan Gosling pulled off the most sensational surprise for director Greta Gerwig's birthday. It was an event that no one saw coming, and it left Gerwig wiping tears of joy from her eyes. The occasion was nothing short of remarkable as a flash mob, organised by Gosling himself, descended upon the scene to commemorate Gerwig's special day. But wait, there's more! The impromptu performance wasn't just any random dance; it was on the "I'm just Ken" song from Barbie. You can watch the hilarious and heart-warming video below. Starring Margot Robbie as the titular character and Gosling as Ken, the movie has shattered records at the box office, nearing the extraordinary $1 billion mark.

What is Barbie all about?

Barbie follows the story of the titular doll who goes on a journey of self-discovery into the real world, after she discovers small imperfections in her previously-perfect life. Ken joins her on the journey. In the real world, they encounter issues of beauty standards and societal expectations. Barbie, Ken, and her owner, Sasha, confront their insecurities and societal pressures, leading to a transformation in Barbieland's social structure. Barbie decides to become human and embraces an ever-evolving identity in the real world.

Barbie review

WION's Shomini Sen wrote in her review of Barbie, "I would still say that the film very smartly shows how society is and humanises the iconic doll. For decades Barbie has been one of the most popular toys for young girls, setting unrealistic standards of beauty. Sure, Mattel has reinvented the doll and made every girl believe that they can be whatever they want to be - just like their favourite doll, but the narrative of everything being overtly perfect has also done damage to several. Greta, in that sense, spins the narrative and adds a layer of cynicism to Barbieland to show how things are in real. Flawed, depressed, and definitely not perfect- even though the plastic remains constant."

