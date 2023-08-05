The Conjuring, Aquaman director James Wan recovering after emergency hospitalisation

According to a statement posted on James Wan's Instagram account, the 46-year-old filmmaker is currently recovering after a recent hospitalisation. The message, shared on his Instagram Stories, mentioned that he was urgently taken to the emergency room due to an undisclosed health issue. The post featured a photo of Wan in a hospital bed with an IV in his right arm, but it was unclear who wrote the note. The message expressed that the past few days and nights have been incredibly challenging and frightening. Wan mentioned that the experience of rushing to the ER in the middle of the night and being hospitalised was daunting.

However, he praised the staff at Cedars Sinai, where he was admitted, saying they are truly the best with caring doctors, nurses, and technicians. The post reassured fans that James is now safe and recovering.

Prayers up for James Wan 🙏 pic.twitter.com/3JxG2SvypF — Home of DCU (@homeofdcu) August 3, 2023

“It has been an extremely rough and scary couple of days and nights. “You never want to rush to ER in the middle of the night and then have to stay in the hospital. Cedars Sinai is truly the best!! The best doctors, nurses, technicians, just the most wonderful people. James is safe now and on the mend," read the message.

James Wan gearing up for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Before his hospitalisation, Wan had been preparing for the release of Warner Bros' Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, featuring Jason Momoa reprising his role as the DC superhero Aquaman. The film had completed reshoots in June and was scheduled to hit theaters on December 20th. This movie serves as a follow-up to Wan's 2018 hit Aquaman, which grossed over $1 billion worldwide.

Who is James Wan?

A Malaysian-Australian film director, producer, and screenwriter, Wan was born on February 26, 1977, in Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia. He is best known for his work in the horror genre and has become one of the most successful and influential filmmakers in the industry. He has directed horror flicks like The Conjuring and Insidious.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE