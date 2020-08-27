Kanye West sues election head after being deemed unqualified as an independent candidate

Rapper Kanye West is pretty serious about running for US elections. He sued the Ohio’s election chief in order to be placed on the November presidential ballot after the Secretary of State deemed him unqualified as an independent candidate.

The chief had rejected nearly 15,000 signatures and other paperwork that Kanye submitted in an attempt to run for president. He had cited mismatched information on the signature-gathering documents as the reason behind this.

Kanye West had done an emergency filing against Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

As Kanye West sued the chief, his complaint alleges that it is the chief’s duty to accept any petition for an independent candidate as long as there is no protest filed against the petition and it doesn’t violate Ohio law.

Earlier this month, Kanye West had withdr

awn his petition to appear as a presidential candidate on New Jersey’s ballot. He also missed deadlines or was rejected in numerous other states this summer, including California, Florida and Pennsylvania.

Kanye West is currently on the ballot in states that include Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma, Utah and Vermont.

