Kanye West sued by tech company for breach of contract

Kanye West has now been sued by a tech company for breach of contract.

The rapper’s brand Yeezy Apparel is facing a lawsuit from a tech company as they seek more than $20 million dollars in damages after the company claims Kanye West copied their video commerce technology after walking away from a promised $10 million investment.

The lawsuit also says that, due to West’s financial promise, MyChannel moved its headquarters from Pennsylvania to California, then again to Illinois.

West is also accused of failing to pay MyChannel $7 million for their contributions to Yeezy Apparel.

The lawsuit also complains that the rapper rebranded the company as YZY Tech and presented “ideas such as those of [MyChannel] as his own” in business meetings with brands like Adidas and more. MyChannel claims that once talks fell through with West, the company saw him using a copy of their technology to sell merchandise in his Sunday Service videos.

Additional accusation include “breaching an oral partnership agreement, preventing MyChannel from earning millions, encouraging the company to invest millions, withholding a promised $10 million investment, and violating MyChannel’s non-disclosure agreement by copying their video e-commerce technology.”

