Kanye West sends truck full of roses to Kim Kardashian hours after confirming breakup with Julia Fox

Kanye West is not backing down. Hours after Julia Fox confirmed her break up with the rapper, Kanye reportedly sent a truck full of roses to his estranged wife Kim Kardashian on the occasion of Valentine's Day.



He even shared the image of the truck on his Instagram page on Monday. The photo shows a personalized pickup truck filled with red roses that says on the side, "MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR."

The caption to his post, which he tagged Kim in, said the same. Both the posts were later deleted.

The post came hours after Julia Fox confirmed to a news outlet that she and Kanye had parted ways.



A representative of the actress told the outlet, "Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together."

Fox said, "I have love for him but I wasn't in love with the man."

The roses came 8 days after Kanyes publicly called Kim for allowing their 8-year-old daughter North West to be on TikTok.

The reality star responded via an Instagram story, saying that she was trying her best as a single mom to the four kids she and Ye share. Both posts have since been deleted.

Kim filed for divorce in February 2021 and officially started dating Pete Davidson in the later part of the same year. Ever since then Kanye has on many occassions expressed his desire to win Kim back.