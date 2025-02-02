Kanye West took to Instagram to reveal he has unfollowed everyone except Taylor Swift ahead of the Grammy Awards. The two share a complicated relationship, which began in 2009 when West interrupted Swift on stage at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Kanye West's Instagram Photograph: (Instagram/Kanyewest)

This move has led to speculation that West may be attempting to reconcile with Swift after years of animosity or that it is simply a publicity stunt to divert attention from his recent sexual assault lawsuit.

Kanye West Returns to L.A.

The rapper, who had been in Japan and keeping a low profile with his wife Bianca Censori, following allegations of sexual assault made by his former assistant, has returned to Los Angeles. He was recently spotted at rapper A$AP Rocky's house. Rocky is currently facing charges of assault with a firearm.

Lawsuit Details

In June 2024, Kanye West’s former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, who worked for him from 2021 to 2022, filed a lawsuit accusing the rapper of sexual harassment and wrongful termination. She later amended the suit to include allegations of sexual assault.

According to the lawsuit, Pisciotta and a female artist were invited to a recording studio in Santa Monica, where they were allegedly served alcohol. She claims that West "drugged and raped" her, stating that she was in a "highly impaired state" shortly after consuming a drink.

West is also facing multiple lawsuits from former employees, with allegations ranging from workplace misconduct to contract disputes. He has strongly denied all accusations against him.

