Kanye West no longer interested in running for US presidency in 2024? Here's what we know so far

In November 2022, Kanye West, who is also known by his legal name Ye, said that he is planning to run for the 2024 presidential election while answering paparazzi questions. The internet, as usual, saw mixed reactions on the matter.

It's to be noted, however, that neither an exploratory committee nor Federal Election Commission filing exists yet.

The rapper, fashion mogul, and businessman was previously an independent candidate for president in the 2020 US election. On July 15, 2020, official paperwork was filed with the Federal Election Commission for West, under the "BDY" Party affiliation. West picked up around 60,000 votes in the 12 states where he landed on the ballot.

Fast forward to now, reports are rife that West is no longer interested in running for the US presidency in 2024. Wondering why? If a new report is to be believed, the rapper is planning to focus on his family and his private Christian school Donda Academy instead.

Adam Camacho, a documentary producer hired by West to make a film in November 2022, spoke to Daily Beast about his experiences and conversations with the Donda artiste. The documentary producer, however, also mentioned that after his contract was extended, the communication with West soon dried up.

Adam says West told him that he has changed his focus. "Right now, I am living my life - like I'm concentrating on the school, The Donda Academy, and my new wife, and my kids, and that's it," the Chicago star allegedly told Adam. "I just want to be left alone."

An anonymous employee working in the rapper's company also echoed the same sentiment. The publication quoted the source as saying, "His interests are focused on his children, family, and creative endeavours... Anyone that is representing Ye in any political capacity is a charlatan. There is no political shop."

The insider also shared that Ye lost the desire to be POTUS after getting married to his new wife Bianca Censori, who also works at Yeezy. The two made headlines for their surprise, private ceremony in January.

