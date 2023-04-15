Emmy-winning actor Billy Porter to play James Baldwin in upcoming biopic

Billy Porter is all set to step into the shoes of legendary essayist, novelist and activist James Baldwin for his upcoming biopic. According to reports, Porter and Dan McCabe will pen the script for the theatrical feature and the movie will be based on David Leeming's 1994 book titled James Baldwin: A Biography.

Porter is a longtime devotee of the legendary author and civil rights campaigner. He even quoted Baldwin during his 2019 Emmy-winning acceptance speech.

Porter's Incognegro Productions will be bankrolling the biopic along with Allen Media Group, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Baldwin was born in Harlem in 1924 and was a famous gay African American writer and civil rights activist. He spent most of his life outside the United States due to his childhood racism. He wrote extensively about Black identity, activism, sexuality, and race relations.

Many of his best-selling novels like Go Tell It in the Mountain, Notes of a Native Son, Another Country, and The Fire Next Time were turned into or inspired Hollywood films.

"Billy Porter and Dan McCabe's talent and commitment to amplifying James Baldwin's legacy and contributions are invaluable and unmatched for this unique and epic story," said Allen, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group, in an official statement.

The official release date of the biopic is yet to be announced.

