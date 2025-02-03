Kanye West has apologised to Kamala Harris’s children via X after sharing a sexualised post about the former vice president following her loss in the US Presidential election to Donald Trump.

The now-deleted post was captioned: “I used to want to fck Kamala until she lost. I don’t fck losers anymore.”

Kanye West speaks on Kamala Harris



“I used to want to f*ck Kamala until she lost. I don't f*ck loosers anymore” pic.twitter.com/BctYENisOl — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) February 2, 2025

His apology reads, "Kamala seems like a very nice human. I just wanna say sorry to her kids.”

Kamala seems like a very nice human I just wanna say sorry to her kids — ye (@kanyewest) February 2, 2025

Kanye West’s History of Controversial Tweets

The rapper has a long history of controversial tweets regarding race, gender, and politics, which culminated in his Twitter ban in 2022 for anti-Semitic remarks. The ban also led to him losing his billion-dollar deal with Adidas. However, his account was reinstated within days.

Pending Sexual Assault Charges

Kanye West, who had been in Japan and keeping a low profile with his wife, Bianca Censori, following allegations of sexual assault made by his former assistant, had returned to Los Angeles ahead of the 67th Grammy Awards. The couple's appearance at the event also sparked controversy due to Bianca's 'nude' outfit, leading to the pair being kicked out of the Grammys.

Lawsuit Details

In June 2024, West’s former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, who worked for him from 2021 to 2022, filed a lawsuit accusing him of sexual harassment and wrongful termination. She later amended the suit to include allegations of sexual assault.

According to the lawsuit, Pisciotta and a female artist were invited to a recording studio in Santa Monica, where they were allegedly served alcohol. She claims that West "drugged and raped" her, stating that she was in a "highly impaired state" shortly after consuming the drink.

West is also facing multiple lawsuits from former employees, with allegations ranging from workplace misconduct to contract disputes. He has strongly denied all accusations against him.

