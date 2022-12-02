Kanye West is not buying the social media platform Parler

Buying the social media platform 'Parler' is no longer on rapper Kanye West's list. A few hours after West confessed his love for Adolf Hitler during a live stream, the platform's parent company announced that the deal with West had been cancelled.

In an official statement released on Thursday, the social media company Parler announced that both parties have agreed to part ways in mid-November.

In a statement, the network said, "Parlement Technologies would like to confirm that the company has mutually agreed with Ye to terminate the intent to sell Parler."

The deal between Kanye and the platform, which is famous among US conservatives, was announced in mid-October, just weeks after Kanye's Twitter and Instagram were locked over his anti-Semitic posts.

In Parler's statement, the fashion mogul, now known as Ye, said in October: "In a world where conservative opinions are considered controversial, we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves," the rapper and fashion mogul, who is now known as Ye, said in Parler's statement.

Due to the rapper's erratic behaviour and controversial anti-Semitic comments, he lost the billionaire tag after Adidas ended its multi-million Yeezy deal. Not only Adidas, but many other brands have also cut their ties with the rapper over his rambling comments.

West recently confessed his love for Nazi leader Adolf Hitler during his appearance on Infowars, the show fronted by theorist Alex Jones.