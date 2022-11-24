Kanye West showed explicit photos of ex-wife Kim and porn to Adidas employees: Report

Kanye West always manages to be in the news for the wrong reasons. After a few weeks of silence over his anti-Semitic comments, Kanye West is back in the headlines, and this time for the bizarre things he did with his former Adidas employees in order to control, manipulate and bully them.

A month after the renowned sportswear company ended its multi-million deal with Kanye West, a new report from Rolling Stone has revealed how West used to show explicit photos and videos of his ex-wife and fashion mogul Kim Kardashian.

Over two dozen Adidas employees and creative collaborators have claimed that their ex-boss used to show extremely private photos and videos of his then wife Kim, including his sex tapes, during meetings.

One member has also recalled how the 'Donda' singer used to discuss and play porn during the meetings.

In the letter, another employee revealed that during a job interview in 2018, Ye showed very ''revealing and personal" photo of Kim and said, "My wife just sent me this.'' While other revealed, that he asked to make a shoe that he can 'f**k'.

According to another senior employee, "He (West) would be in a meeting, talking to you, and he'd rattle off in his laptop to play a porn video.''

"And he’s like, I know it’s uncomfortable, but I kind of need this in the background to keep me focused. And you’d be like, Uhhhhh, oh-kay." employee adds.

Many other employees have shared their weird experiences with West playing porn videos in different meetings.

No action from Adidas!

After many shocking incidents, employees complained about Kanye's inappropriate behaviour and have written an open letter to their high-ranking bosses and Adidas's newly appointed CEO, urging them to address "the toxic and chaotic environment that Kanye West created" as well as "a very sick pattern of predacious behaviour toward women."

Many employees have also claimed that many senior employees were aware of West's "problematic behavior" but "turned their moral compass off."

Slamming Adidas for not taking any action against their celebrity collaborator, employees wrote in the letter, "responsibility, accountability, and protection that Adidas failed to provide their employees throughout what we experienced as years of verbal abuse, vulgar tirades, and bullying attacks."



Responding to the bombshell revelations, a representative of Adidas told Rolling Stone: "Adidas does not tolerate hate speech and offensive behaviour and therefore has terminated the Adidas Yeezy partnership."

Kanye's porn addiction

Kanye had earlier revealed in a now-deleted Instagram post that his porn addiction destroyed his family.

Don’t let Kris make you play Playboy like she made Kyle and Kim do. Hollywood is a giant brothel. Pornography destroyed my family. I deal with addiction, and Instagram promotes it. "Not gonna let it happen to New York and Chicago," he wrote in the caption of a photo of an unknown woman.