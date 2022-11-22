WATCH VIDEO | Julia Fox makes sensational claim over relation with ex-boyfriend Kanye West

Kanye West's ex girlfriend Julia Fox has dropped a bomb on social media making sensational claims as to why she dated the American rapper. It has set the internet ablaze and the fans cannot stop talking about Fox's rant where she revealed the true reason of her dating West. Fox in a TikTok video admitted that she dated the American Rapper so that he would leave Kim Kardashian alone. Fox made these controversial claims in a TikTok rant where the Uncut Gems actress spoke about her relationship with Kanye West and said that the man was being normal around her when they met. However, she did not fall short of revealing that she was not interested in hooking up with a celebrity again.

Media sensation Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are always clouded with controversy, especially after the couple filed for divorce earlier. Ye's ex Fox in her TikTok rant has now come up with a rather sassy commentary where she said she had this thought that “maybe I could get him off Kim Kardashian’s case. Maybe I can distract him, like, just get him to like me.” She added, “If anyone can do it, it’s me, because when I set my mind to something, I do it.”

However, she said things changed for her the moment Kanye West started tweeting. "I was out. I realized pretty quickly that he wasn’t going to take my help… I was delusional, I thought I could help him, I know. It didn’t work and now we’re here,” she said.

Kanye West, the Donda rapper, has dated several women however, his relationship with Kim Kardashian was looked upon as a publicity stunt. After Elon Musk's acquisition of microblogging site, West is back pon Twitter with the name 'Ye'. He was locked out of Twitter earlier due to his antisemitic statements. It had also led to major commercial partners cutting deals with the rapper.

Julia Fox in a new TikTok video made the bomb-shell claims to a fan who was commenting about her relationship with Kanye West. The social media user said," I just wish you weren't dating a famously violent misogynist and anti-semite."

Fox towards the end of her video also showered praises on Kanye West saying she really deeply respected the man as an artist. "I don't want to s**t on that. I don't wanna reduce his whole career to his really bad moments, you know?"

