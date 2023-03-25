Kanye West is back on Instagram! Rapper sparks epic meme fest with another post about Jews

Rapper and fashion mogul Kanye West, who officially changed his name to Ye in 2021, has returned to Instagram after almost five months and his comeback post has triggered a major meme fest across social media platforms. Back in October 2022, Meta restricted his Instagram account over anti-Semitic posts. Now, it seems that the rapper is planning to return to the platform and connect to his 18 million fans. And, seemingly he is also backtracking on his spate of anti-Semitic comments made over the last few months.

On Saturday, Ye took to his Instagram handle and shared a poster of the 2012 film 21 Jump Street. In the caption, he said that the film's lead actor Jonah Hill made him like "Jewish people again".

The post read, "Watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump street made me like Jewish people again. No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people. No Christian can be labelled antisemite knowing Jesus was a Jew. Thank you Jonah Hill I love you. (sic)" Check it out below!

What followed? Well, Twitterati had a field day sharing memes on Kanye's Johan Hill post. One user wrote, "Nice try FBI we know this ain’t Kanye." Another tweeted, "When you tell chaptGPT to 'write a caption about how I’m not antisemitic anymore'." And, one user said, "This is the most Kanye apology ever." Check more reactions below!

I really hope Kanye doesn't mess up again. Just stay as you were you was doing well not saying any dodgy sh*t haha. 🤷‍♀️😑

Kanye West reveals watching Jonah Hill in ‘21 Jump Street’ made him like Jewish people again. Lol how can we get back to the music & the talent. #KanyeWest https://t.co/S8vgG2TQdE — AyySweetsThee (@AyySweetsTea9) March 25, 2023

Jonas Salk cured polio.



Jonah Hill cured Kanye West’s antisemitism. pic.twitter.com/9PEqQ2OUMd — Harrison Golden (@harrisongolden) March 25, 2023

After watching Jonah Hill in “21 Jump Street” Kanye West stated he likes jewish people again. pic.twitter.com/GideR4etEj — Nora (@noraontheroad) March 25, 2023

The Jewish leaders accepted his apology and announced that Kanye West is free to work again. pic.twitter.com/4IekPF15pD — misogynistic antisemitic white nationalist incel (@derp_incorrect) March 25, 2023

That wasn't all! He also trended on the micro-blogging site for several hours.

In 21 Jump Street, Jonah Hill plays the role of a police officer who goes undercover as a college student alongside his cop buddy to investigate a deadly drug ring following the drug-related death of a college student.

Hill was born to Jewish parents Richard Feldstein and Sharon Lyn. And despite growing up in the wealthy Los Angeles neighbourhood of Cheviot Hills, the actor was raised Jewish alongside his siblings Beanie and Jordan.

