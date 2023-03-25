Netflix series You renewed for fifth and final season: All you need to know

Joe Goldberg’s journey will soon be coming to its delightfully twisted conclusion! Netflix's popular series You will be returning for the fifth and last time. On Friday, the streaming giant confirmed that the series starring Penn Badgley as the prolific serial killer Joe Goldberg has been renewed for a fifth and final season.

The new season will have a change of showrunners. It will be executive produced by Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo will be taking over the duties of Sera Gamble, who originally developed the series with Greg Berlanti and ran the show for its initial four seasons.

In a statement, Gamble said, "As I step back from day-to-day show running to focus on new projects, I’m immensely grateful to co-creator and all-around genius Greg Berlanti, Caroline Kepnes, my friends at Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment, and our steadfast partners at Warner Bros and Netflix."

"Making the show alongside our writers, producers, directors, cast and crew has been an honour and ridiculously fun. And I feel lucky to have worked with an artist as gifted and thoughtful as Penn Badgley. I’m proud of what we’ve all accomplished and feel privileged to pass the torch. I’m excited to watch and support the You team as they bring Joe Goldberg’s journey to its delightfully twisted conclusion."

In what Netflix is calling "Joe's final chapter," it will be interesting to see what Joe's fate has in store. Will the famed stalker/serial killer see a cliché judgment day and suffer a dramatic death or will he get away with everything? Sadly, we will have to wait a couple more months for the answers.

