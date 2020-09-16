Kanye West goes on Twitter rant against music labels, demands apology among other things

Kanye West is back at it!

The rapper went on a Twitter rampage again after his last episode where he said he wanted to divorce his wife Kim Kardashian among many other things. On his recent Twitter timeline, he has spoken rampantly against music publishers like Sony and Universal and has even claimed that he will not be releasing any more songs until he gets free from labels.

The rapper compared himself to Moses and the music industry to a “modern day slave ship” in a series of tweets posted online.

He then went on to demand apologies from Drake and J Cole, after exchanging diss tracks and verses with the pair in recent years.

Comparing himself to slave rebellion leader Nat Turner, Kanye wrote: “I need a publicly apology from J Cole and Drake to start with immediately … I’m Nat Turner … I’m fighting for us.”

He later added: “I’m not industry bro … I don’t care… I’m in service to Christ … we need world healing … I miss my brothers… I refuse to argue with black men on labels we don’t own… even twitter.

MY CHILDREN WILL OWN MY MASTERS ... NOT YOUR CHILDREN ... MY CHILDREN ... MY CHILDREN ... MY CHILDREN — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020 ×

“I have the utmost respect for all brothers … we need to link and respect each other… no more dissing each other on labels we don’t own.”

EVERYONE AT UNIVERSAL AND VIVENDI PLEASE UNDERSTAND THAT I WILL DO EVERYTHING IN MY LEGAL POWER AND USE MY VOICE UNTIL ALL ARTIST CONTRACTS ARE CHANGED STARTING WITH GETTING MY MASTERS FOR MY CHILDREN I WILL NOT STOP I PROMISE YOU IM AM PETTY AND VERY PERSONAL — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020 ×

SONY YOU NOT OFF THE HOOK EITHER ... ONE BATTLE AT A TIME — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020 ×

He also went on to demand a meeting with Jay-Z to end their apparent feud.

