'Joker' actor Joaquin Phoenix is being paid a whopping $50 million for this movie

Looks like there is truth to rumours of ‘Joker’ sequels happening with Hollywood actor Joaquin Phoenix.

The star has reportedly been roped in for the sequels to the hit Todd Philips’ film. Not just that, he has also been paid a whopping amount for reprising his infamous role.

According to latest reports, Joaquin has been offered $50 million to reprise his role in the two sequels.

The report says, “Joaquin initially felt Joker was a standalone movie. But he’s changed his tune now. He says he wants to play this character again, despite the controversies that came with the release last year.”

Reportedly, “the scripts are being written and Joaquin is very engaged with it.”

Warner Bros. is yet to confirm the reports.

