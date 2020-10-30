Kanye West gets Kim Kardashian 'special surprise from heaven' for her birthday

It was Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday as husband Kanye West got her the “most thoughtful gift of a lifetime”. It is a hologram of her late father, Robert Kardashian who died early of cancer in 2003.

Sharing the gift with her fans, Kim wrote, "For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad."

"It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion,” she added.

The hologram can be seen speaking: "I am so proud of the woman that you've become, Kimberly, and all that you have accomplished.”

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian’s birthday party has come under fire as people on social media call her shameless for partying at this time when people are suffering from coronavirus pandemic. The birthday celebrations took place on a private island -- pictures from where have been circulating on the internet. Kim Kardashian posts more photos of her birthday celebrations amid controversy

The party was attended by close friends of Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West. Kim Kardashian reportedly spent $1 million for her 40th birthday bash