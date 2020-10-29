Kim Kardashian reportedly spent $1 million for her 40th birthday bash

Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday celebration was luxurious. Kim flew her close family and friends to the world's most breathtaking private islands in Tahiti in a private jet. According to reports Kim spent a whopping $1 million for the celebrations.



Reports state Kim chartered an 88-seat Boeing 777 to fly less than 30 people to The Brando, a luxurious private island resort in French Polynesia with just 35 villas.



The group comprised of Kim's sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, brother Rob Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner and other friends. Her husband Kanye West reportedly was present at the celebration but doesn't feature in the photographs that she shared on social media.



The guests were treated to lavish dinners, spa sessions, and guided treks through the lush island.



"The group was limited to Kim’s closest family and friends. Everyone on the trip was repeatedly tested for COVID before they left in the middle of the night on a private Boeing 777," a source revealed to a news channel.



"Once on the island they had lavish dinner after dinner, spa treatments and hikes through the nature sanctuary. There was no expense spared. Everyone was banned from posting on social media by Kim to ensure her privacy," the source further revealed.



The group jetted out of LA on October 20 to ring in Kim's 40th birthday the next day. The Boeing 777 in which they travelled has 88 flatbeds, a restaurant and a bar. The group stayed for 5 days at the resort.



Her group took over the entire breathtaking island, which features 35 one-, two- and three-bedroom villas, which all have private pools and rent for up to $20,000 a night plus tax.



Kim's lavish celebration though received severe criticism on the internet with many terming her as 'tone-deaf'.

"Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment," Kim wrote in one of her tweets and added, "We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is. #thisis40."