Kanye West calls out Nicki Minaj for refusing to clear 'New Body'

The anticipated collaboration between Ye aka Kanye West and Nicki Minaj for West and Ty Dolla $ign's upcoming album, Vultures, has hit a snag.

Reports suggest that the delay in the album's release has been caused by Minaj withholding approval for her verse in the song "New Body".

In a recently surfaced viral video, West can be seen expressing frustration over Minaj's refusal to grant permission for her verse. This has sparked a division among fans, igniting heated debates online regarding who might be at fault in this situation.

"I made that girl rewrite her verse three times for ‘Monster’. I supported her career. So I don’t know what it is. But we going to get this or we just ain’t going to push it," Kanye is seen saying in the viral video.

Kanye West speaks on Nicki Minaj not clearing “New Body”:



"I had that girl redo her verse for "Monster" three times. I helped her in her career. Thus, I'm not sure what it is. pic.twitter.com/LKINY988rh — errolsam (@errolsam) December 16, 2023

The extended-play Vultures album features contributions from various artists, including Freddie Gibbs, Playboi Carti, Future, and James Blake.

Earlier this week, Minaj seemingly declined to approve her verse, stating, "Child, that train has left the station, OK? No disrespect in any way, I just put out a brand new album."

Minaj's response came after West shared a screenshot of a text message he sent to her, seeking approval for the track. The text read, "Hi it’s ye, May I Call you about clearing new body on the album.".

Talking about the song in a 2022 interview, Minaj stated, "'New Body' is the biggest hit record that never came out. Kanye asked me to write my ‘New Body’ verse four times over, so he could blend into any artistic and spiritual situation in his life. Then I turn on the internet a few months later and see him on Drink Champs."

Vultures is Ye's first studio album since the antisemitic remarks he made in 2022 left his music and fashion career in limbo.