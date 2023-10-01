Kantara turns 1: Makers release full video of song Varaha Roopam: Watch

Hombale Films bankrolled Kantara, one of the biggest blockbusters of Indian cinema to have been released by the prestigious production house. The film written, acted and directed by Rishab Shetty, proved its craft in every aspect, from presentation to storytelling to performance, which is still alive in people's hearts. Besides these, the biggest asset of the film is its divine music, ''Varaha Roopam'', which brings hearts and souls together on a divine journey. The song upon its release has taken the nation by storm, and today, as the film celebrates its 1st anniversary, the makers have released an exclusive video of the celebrated track ''Varaha Roopam'' from the film.

''Varaha Roopam'' is indeed a very special song that offers eternal peace and wins over you on every listening. The song is composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath while Sai Vignesh has given the vocals and the lyrics are penned by Shashiraj Kavoor. From the festive season to the cricket stadium, the song was in the trend everywhere and was highly admired by the audience.

On the special day of the one-year anniversary of Kantara, Hombale Films released the Varaha Roopam Video song today for the first time.

Months after the film became a huge hit, the work on the prequel has already started. On the auspicious occasion of Ugadi, the makers announced that they had started working on the script.

Apart from this, Rishab is currently working on the next part of his global blockbuster Kantara which is going to be a prequel. Moreover, Hombale Films is currently working on the story and it's indeed hard for us to wait to watch how this fresh storyteller will treat us with yet another captivating and interesting storyline.

Rishab Shetty's Kantara was one of the biggest blockbusters of last year. The Kannada film captivated the audience's attention from the first week of its release. Shetty's starrer has earned immense praise from around the globe for its gripping story and nail-biting climax. With record-breaking earnings, the film is now one of the highest-grossing Kannada films.

