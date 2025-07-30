/Kantara star Rishab Shetty to lead Sithara Entertainments' upcoming historical epic

Kantara star Rishab Shetty will be playing the lead in Sithara Entertainments' upcoming project. The movie will be the production house's 36th film and will be a historical epic. The company has produced hit films like Daaku Maharaaj, Lucky Baskhar, Tillu Square and Vanthi. The movie is expected to go on floors after the post-production work on Kantara: Chapter One is complete. Chapter One recently wrapped filming and is expected to hit the big screen in 2026.

Sithara’s historical epic set in 18th-century Bengal

Sithara Entertainments' upcoming project will be helmed by Ashwin Gangaraju, known for helming the critically acclaimed 2021 film Aakashavaani. The movie will be set in 18th-century Bengal and will be a story about rebellion.

There are a few major historical events that took place in Bengal during that period, such as the state emerging as an independent state under the Nawabs of Bengal, as well as the Battle of Plassey and the Battle of Buxar, where Bengal forces clashed against the British East India Company. We will have to wait for more updates to see what the movie will be about.

Kantara: Chapter One gears up for release

Meanwhile, Rishab Shetty is gearing up for the release of Kantara: Chapter One, which is the prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, which grossed a whopping ₹450 crores ($52.5 million) worldwide. Kantara follows Kaadubettu Shiva, played by Rishab Shetty, a Kambala champion and local troublemaker who comes to terms with his greater destiny and protects his homeland.

What to expect in Kantara: Chapter One

Kantara: Chapter One will reportedly explore the origins of the deity and its forest protector. Chapter One will be set during the rule of the Kadamba dynasty, which ruled over northern Karnataka from 345 BC. The period is rich in history and folklore, and hopefully, the prequel will be able to capture audiences like Kantara.

The supporting cast of the movie includes Jayaram and Rakesh Poojari.

Kantara: Chapter One will hit theatres worldwide on October 2, 2025.