/Kannada actor Krishi Thapanda's friend found dead at her apartment; sent her messages before death

An incident has left the Kannada film industry in shock after actress Krishi Thapanda became embroiled in controversy following the discovery of a man's body at her Bengaluru apartment. The tragic incident occurred at the upscale Elegant Terrace Apartment complex in Bengaluru's RR Nagar area. A case has been registered at the RR Nagar Police Station, and an investigation is currently underway.

According to reports, it was Krishi Thapanda who alerted the authorities after learning about the incident. She was not at home at the time. Police officers rushed to the scene soon after receiving the information. If reports are to be believed, it appears to be a case of suicide.

Who was the man found dead at Krishi Thapanda's residence?

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The deceased has been identified as Vaishak, who was reportedly a friend of the actress. According to police, he had visited Thapanda's residence on Wednesday, June 25, night. Early investigations suggest he died by suicide. No one else was present in the apartment at the time of his death. Vaishak allegedly went to jail early this year and was in tension.

He was a resident of Girinagar and had been staying at her apartment for a few days. No suicide note has been found at the location.

His body has been sent to Victoria Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

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Thapanda was not at home at the time of the incident. As per the reports, Vaishak called the actress before the incident. However, she didn't responded to answers because she was in Nelamangala. After not getting any reponse, he reportedly sent her messages to tell her that he's going to take this step. As soon as she found the messages, the actress alerted his family members. But buy the teamthey reached the apartment, he was already death. The actress father alerted the polcie and filed a complaint.