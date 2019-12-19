Kangana Ranaut's first look from 'Panga' released

While Kangana Ranaut seems to be busy with her biopic film on Jayalalithaa ‘Thalaivi’, the makers of her next film ‘Panga’ released the first look poster.

Playing a mother in the film, Kangana Ranaut exudes charm and vibrancy as she is seen wearing a simple saree with a sweater over it. The background reeks of a middle-income household with sofa that has lace overalls et al.

Two looks from the film ‘Panga’ were released today, one where she is sitting on a sofa, and another in which she is seemingly leaning on what looks like a balcony.

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel shared the looks too and captioned them, “Kangana says when she was new biggest insult to an actress was to be approached for Maa ka role, it deeply disturbed her, after playing a mother in successful Manikarnika she is all set to be a mother again..”.

Kangana says when she was new biggest insult to an actress was to be approached for Maa ka role, it deeply disturbed her, after playing a mother in successful Manikarnika she is all set to be a mother again....(contd) pic.twitter.com/Q967Fijdp0 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 19, 2019 ×

She continued, “(Contd)....today mainstream young top actress at the peak of her career proudly plays maa ke roles and India loves, this is new India."

(Contd)....today mainstream young top actress at the peak of her career proudly plays maa ke roles and India loves, this is new India 🙏 #Panga #24thJanuary — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 19, 2019 ×

Rangoli also shared another post in which she further wrote, "This generation of mothers is very lucky off screen we have working mothers like Kareena Kapoor Khan who don’t hide their motherhood but flaunt it and on screen we have great actor like Kangana play mother in leading protagonist roles in mainstream films."

This generation of mothers is very lucky off screen we have working mothers like Kareena K Khan who don’t hide their motherhood but flaunt it and on screen we have great actor like Kangana play mother in leading protagonist roles in mainstream films 🥰🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 19, 2019 ×

‘Panga’ trailer will release on December 23. Directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, the film will release on January 24, 2020.

‘’Panga’ is a sports drama inspired by a national level Kabbadi player. The movie stars Jassi Gill, Neena Gupta, Richa Chaddha and Pankaj Tripathi too.