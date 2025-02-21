Kangana Ranaut's film Emergency is set to release on a digital platform. Those who missed the movie in theatres now have a great opportunity to watch it from the comfort of their homes.

Directed by Ranaut, the political drama retells the story of the 21-month-long emergency period, termed the darkest period in Indian democracy.

Emergency OTT release: When and where to watch the movie

On Friday, Ranaut announced that the political drama will be available to watch on Netflix from March 17. The movie will be released exactly two months after the film's theatrical release (Jan 17).

Making the announcement, Kangana re-shared a fan post, which was a collage of her scene from the movie and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Sharing the poster, she simply wrote, “17th March releasing on @netflix.''





More about Emergency

The political drama features Ranaut as former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film primarily focuses on the 21-month-long period when Gandhi imposed a state of emergency on the country.

Apart from Gandhi, the movie focuses on the crucial role played by the opposition leaders back then. In the movie, Anupam Kher plays the role of Jayaprakash Narayan, while Shreyas Talpade portrays the role of former prime minister and the co-founder of the BJP Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Milind Soman portrays the role of Sam Manekshaw, India’s first Field Marshal.

Emergency review



Wion's film critic Shomini Sen wrote in her review of the movie, ''Kangana herself is inconsistent in her performance. In some scenes, she sounds shrill when she tries to get Mrs Gandhi's high-pitched voice but is unable to maintain it throughout. In other scenes, you get flashes of her portrayal from Woh Lamhe and Fashion, when she appears to be sacred, traumatised or simply hallucinating. With multiple long closeup shots of her face throughout the film, that make the prosthetics look awful, cinematographer Tetsuo Nagata and Kangana try hard to make us believe that she indeed is the right choice to play one of the most important and perhaps controversial Indian leaders of all time. But are we convinced? Not quite,''read the full review here.