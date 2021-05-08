Kangana Ranaut tests positive for COVID 19, self-isolates at home

Kangana Ranaut is the latest celebrity in Bollywood to have tested positive for the deadly coronavirus.



On Saturday, the actress herself confirmed the news on her Instagram page. She shared a photo of herself meditating and wrote, "I was feeling tired and weak with slight burning sensation in my eyes for past few days, was hoping to go to Himachal so got my test done yesterday and today the result came I am covid positive."

"I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don’t give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let’s destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but a small time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people. Har Har Mahadev" She added.

A few days back, Ranaut's Twitter account was suspended by the platform for violating its rules on hateful posts. Ever since the removal, the actress has been communicating with her fans through her Instagram handle.



In Bollywood, an array of celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Aditya Narayan, Kartik Aaryan, R Madhavan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan among others have got infected within a span of a few weeks.