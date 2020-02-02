Kangana Ranaut looks captivating in glimpse from 'Thalaivi'

Kangana Ranaut, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming biographical drama 'Thalaivi' looked captivating in a sneak-peek from the shooting of the film.



Rangoli Chandel, sister of Kangana Ranaut shared the intriguing picture along with a caption that reads, "This extraordinary still is from Thalaivi -The revolutionary leader."

This extraordinary still is from Thalaivi -The revolutionary leader

Kangana who will be seen essaying the role of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa is seen in a frame where she is embellished in golden bordered red saree, donning a traditional avatar, complete with a gajra and a gold headgear.

She is seen striking a Bharatanatyam pose, while in the backdrop the fellow dancers are seen posing for the dance performance.' Thalaivi' is being helmed by AL Vijay and has been written by 'Baahubali' and 'Manikarnika' writer KV Vijayendra Prasad and 'The Dirty Picture' and 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai' writer Rajat Arora.



The movie is set to hit theatres on June 26, 2020.