Kangana Ranaut defends Nawazuddin Siddiqui amid row with ex wife

In a lengthy statement on his Instagram, Indian actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui finally broke his silence on his showdown with his ex-wife who claimed that the actor had thrown her out of his house along with their two kids, a boy, and a girl. With the media slamming the actor, Nawazuddin wrote about maintaining silence on the matter for the sake of his sanity and to keep his children away from ensuing drama. “People are enjoying my character assassination,” wrote Nawaz before explaining his stand on the matter.

Now, fellow actor Kangana Ranaut has come out in his defense and expressed her joy at him taking a stand for himself amid all alleged slander. Taking to Instagram stories, Kangana wrote, "Itna dukk ho raha hai yeh sab dekh ke...Nawaz saab ko unke ghar ke bahar aise baizzat kiya ja raha hai...unhone apna sab kuch family ko de diya, kai saal rent pe rahe rickshaw mein TWS ki shoot pe aate the abhi last year toh yeh Bangalow? sad looking at all these...(Nawaz sir is being humiliated like this outside his home...he gave his everything to his family, he stayed at a rented place for several years..he used to take a rickshaw to TWS shoot. Only last year he bought this bungalow and now his ex-wife came to claim it)..so sad." Nawazuddin Siddiqui has a film with Kangana Ranaut titled Tiku Weds Sheru.

Kangana further wrote, "I never met the ex-wife but now suddenly she has taken over the bungalow and not allowing him to enter, I just saw he is standing on the road and she is making videos of such a big star, kya badmashi hai yeh (what wickedness is this), I feel like crying... it's not easy to make money from acting jobs, actors work very hard, how can she just decide to keep the house and lock him outside like that."

Silence doesn’t always give us peace, @Nawazuddin_S saab, there are many fans and well wishers of yours who care to know your side of the story 🙏 https://t.co/yEwuHXmHCH — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 6, 2023 ×

Last month, the Bombay High Court suggested Nawazuddin and Aaliya to amicably resolve their differences pertaining to their two minor children. He had moved HC with a habeas corpus (produce the person) petition seeking direction to his ex-wife to reveal the whereabouts of their children.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's public statement

As for his public letter, Nawazuddin wrote, "I am termed as a bad guy everywhere because of my silence. The reason I have kept quiet is because all this tamasha (show) will somewhere be read by my small children. Social Media Platforms, Press, and a bunch of people are really enjoying my character assassination on the basis of one-sided and manipulated videos. There are a few points, I would like to express--1. First of all, me and Aaliya do not stay together for several years, we are already divorced but we definitely had an understanding only for our kids."

This is not an allegation but expressing my emotions. pic.twitter.com/6ZdQXMLibv — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) March 6, 2023 ×

“She only wants more money and hence has filed numerous cases on me and my mother & it’s her routine, she has done the same in the past too, and withdraws the case when paid as per her demand."

