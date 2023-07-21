Amitabh Bachchan reveals he had 'no idea what Comic-Con meant'

Amitabh Bachchan will next grace the silver screen with Nag Ashwin's science fiction drama Kalki 2898 AD. Earlier titled Project K, the upcoming movie will feature Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, and Pasupathy in prominent roles. The project has been creating massive buzz among movie buffs ever since its inception. Kalki 2898 AD became the first-ever Indian film to feature at the San Diego Comic-Con. Prabhas and Kamal Haasan flew to California to be a part of the event. Sneak peeks of the actors making the most of their time at the San Diego Comic-Con were doing rounds on social media.

Amitabh Bachchan had 'no idea' about Comic-Con

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan revealed on his blog that he had no idea what a Comic-Con was. He further added that it was only after his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan explained that it was a "huge deal" that he understood what it actually was.

The legendary actor wrote, "And... the first look of Project K has just been released at this huge Film event in San Diego called Comic-Con... I must admit unabashedly that I had no idea what Comic-Con meant or was until I told Abhishek, or rather asked him what this is all about and he said… with a shocked look on his face: 'Dad... Comic-Con? This is a huge deal..."

Abhishek Bachchan's reaction

Talking about Abhishek Bachchan's reaction, the Paa actor wrote, "Abhishek’s reaction said it all...'Whoa!!! This is huge'. Well... laddo peda (sweets) all in his mouth for this .. (laughing emoji)." Abhishek Bachchan took to the Stories section of his Instagram handle and posted the first glimpse of Kalki 2898 AD, along with the words, "Wow! (okay emoji) Kalki 2898 AD."

About Kalki 2898 AD

Nag Ashwin's directorial has been backed by Vyjayanthi Movies banner. The drama has been set against the backdrop of 2898 AD. Being made on a whopping budget of Rs 600 crore, it is touted to be one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. Santhosh Narayanan has rendered the songs and background score for the flick, whereas the cinematography has been done by Djordje Stojiljkovic. Kalki 2898 AD will be released in the cinema halls on January 12, 2024.

Amitabh Bachchan's lineup

Amitabh Bachchan will also star in Ribhu Dasgupta's courtroom drama Section 84.

