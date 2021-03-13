Kaley Cuoco to play legendary actress Doris Day in limited series

The 'Big Bang Theory' actress is taking a big role. The 35-year-old star is been cast in an upcoming limited series about legendary actress Doris Day. Cuoco will play Day, the iconic actor, singer, and animal rights, activist.



The series will be based on A.E. Hotchner’s 'Doris Day: Her Own Story', Variety reported. Hotchner wrote the 1976 biography based on a series of interviews with the actress and it’s considered to be her autobiography. No network is attached to the project yet.



The actress shared the news on her Instagram account and quoted Doris’ signature song, Que Sera, Sera.

''Que sera, sera, whatever will be will be, the future’s not ours to see, Que sera, sera ♥️'' (link in bio) she captioned the post. Following the success of her HBO Max show, 'The Flight Attendant', actress' company Yes, Norman Productions is re-teaming with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television for the upcoming series.



Doris started her showbiz life as a singer and made her film debut in late 1940s through movie musicals. By the ’50s and ‘60s, she was a huge star and box office draw. The day is known for her movies like 'Calamity Jane'; 'Alfred Hitchcock’s The Man Who Knew Too Much' ; 'The Pajama Game' and many more.



While her professional life was full of glitters and fame, her personal life saw enough turmoil. The series will cover her dark life as well.