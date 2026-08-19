/Kala Hiran producers challenge Delhi High Court's teaser removal order in Supreme Court

After the Delhi High Court ordered in favour of Salman Khan and asked the makers of the movie, Kala Hiran - The Battle For Legacy to remove the teaser and related promotional material, the film producer has now knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court against the HC order.

It was a shock when Jani announced his next film, Kala Hiran: The Battle For Legacy, a courtroom crime drama, which is said to be based on Khan’s 1998 blackbuck poaching case. Soon after the announcement, Salman’s team were quick to a legal action against the movie.

Makers of Kala Hiran film move SC against Delhi HC orders to remove movie's teaser

Add WION as a Preferred Source

On July 27, the High Court directed the makers to remove all promotional material related to the film. In their appeal to the Supreme Court, the filmmakers argued that the High Court had acted against the teaser without specifying how Khan’s persona was allegedly misused or commercially exploited.

While the teaser does not mention Khan’s real name, the character is named Ayaan Khan, a name viewers have widely linked to the Bollywood star. Moreover, the character’s presentation closely resembles Khan’s image.

"The present proceedings raise a question of far-reaching constitutional significance, for acceptance of the actor's legally untenable proposition would effectively weaponise personality rights as a tool of private censorship, permitting every public personality to seek gag orders against legitimate artistic, journalistic or historical expression concerning events associated with them," the appeal against the High Court stated.

They questioned how the court has permitted the actor to suppress the filmmaker's creative expression under the guise of personality rights, which would "produce an unprecedented chilling effect upon independent filmmaking, journalism and artistic dramatisation of matters inherently falling within the public domain and public interest", added the appeal.