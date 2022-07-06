K-pop group BLACKPINK to make a comeback with new album in August

The all-girl, four-member K-pop group, BLACKPINK, is all set to make a comeback this August. This will be the band’s first album in two years. Confirming the development, their management agency, YG Entertainment, issued a statement, saying the group would shortly wrap up the recording. The girls' comeback video will be shot this month, according to YG Entertainment. Apart from the album, BLACKPINK also has a plan to embark on their largest world tour at the end of 2022 following the release of their album.

Blackpink, which consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, made their musical debut with the single album ‘Square’ in 2016 and their last release was in 2020 titled ‘The Album’. The girls since then have focused on their solo careers, with Jennie releasing her solo debut in November 2019 and followed by Rosé. Lisa made her solo debut with singles in 2021. Whale Jisoo went on to act in the K-drama 'Snowdrop’.

BLACKPINK's comeback

YG Entertainment confirmed BLACKPINK’s comeback and in a statement said: "We have prepared a lot of BLACKPINK-esque music that has been prepared with great effort over a long time. By the end of this, alongside their comeback, BLACKPINK will embark on the largest-ever world tour for a K-Pop girl group, to expand their communication and reach with fans around the world. We will continue large-scale projects for the group as well."

Meanwhile, a representative from the band’s agency has given a statement to a South Korean news outlet stating that BLACKPINK has an emotional connection with its fans across the world and, hence, to expand that connection, "they will set out for the largest-scale world tour in K-pop girl group history until the end of the year along with their comeback. Furthermore, big projects fitting that status will continuously follow."

About BLACKPINK

Blackpink is a four-member girl K-pop group that debuted in 2016 and is made up of artists Rose, Jennie, Lisa, and Jisoo. is one of the most loved K-pop music bands in the world and enjoys a massive fan following as well. Among K-pop groups, they have one of the biggest global fan bases.

Reactions to BLACKPINK's comeback

Twitter went into frenzy mode as soon as the announcement came. Reacting to Blackpink’s comeback, a fan on Twitter wrote, "Woah, I had a dream about BLACKPINK making their comeback; and now I get on Twitter and they're coming back!"

One fan tweeted saying, "Blackpink comeback??? I beg it's a full album with more than 10 songs," while another said, "I just woke up and read the news about BP's comeback and the world tour. I don‘t know what to say. I am so excited OMG."