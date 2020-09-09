K-pop band Blackpink to get documentary on Netflix

Netflix will now have something for K-pop fans as they sign up band Blackpink for a documentary on their journey.

The streamer is set to launch a documentary about Blackpink. The band was recently in news for their collaboration with Selena Gomez as they released a single that charted some success. It found a space on Billboard Hot 100 with ‘Ice Cream’.

Titled ‘Blackpink: Light Up The Sky’, it will launch on October 14.

The film documentary is directed by Caroline Suh, director of Netflix’s ‘Salt Fat Acid Heat’, and produced by RadicalMedia. It will feature exclusive interviews with members of the Korean pop band including Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa and never-before-seen footage.

It will look at the band’s recording process, the highs and lows of being a K-pop idol, culminating with their 2019 performance at Coachella.

Blackpink new single 'How You Like That' becomes YouTube’s most watched video

Talking about it, Netflix’s Adam Del Deo, VP Documentary Features said, “The K-pop phenomenon has been sweeping the globe and Blackpink has arguably become the most recognizable and most popular girl group in the world. Director Caroline Suh’s trusted relationship with Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa offers organic and honest moments that give viewers an authentic inside look into the lives of Blackpink, as well as the dedication and grueling preparation each member puts into every hit song, history-making performance and sold-out arena tour. We’re thrilled to bring their story to their fans worldwide.”