Blackpink new single 'How You Like That' becomes YouTube’s most watched video

K-pop girl gang Blackpink's newly released 'How You Like That' has garnered half a million views within an hour and become one of the most-viewed songs premieres to date.



The K-pop new single had 82.4 million views in the first 24 hours of release on YouTube and was the No. 1 trending video on the platform, breaking the previous record of BTS 'Boy With Luv' featuring Halsey, which gained over 74.6 million views in the one-day period in April 2019.



The video featuring Blackpink’s Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa, and is also one of the fastest videos in YouTube history to hit 100 million views. The 3-minute track has taken the attention fanbase, from its combines lyrics in both Korean and English.

The K-Pop band is known for songs like 'Sour Candy', 'Kill This Love', and 'Ddu-Du Ddu-Du', which has made a record for being the most-viewed Korean music video within 24 hours with its release on YouTube.