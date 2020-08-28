Selena Gomez, Blackpink star in teaser for their 'Ice Cream' music video

In a sweet collaboration, Selena Gomez and Korean pop band Blackpink have collaborated for something special. The collaboration is even sweeter because it’s not only called ‘Ice Cream’ but it has a sweet video of them bringing in dollops of the world’s favorite dessert.

The music video teaser has Selena driving an ice-cream truck as Blackpink members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa wait for her excitedly.

Watch the teaser of Ice Cream MV featuring Blackpink x Selena Gomez here:

Earlier this year, Blackpink had collaborated with Lady Gaga for a song titled ‘Sour Candy’.

Their last single ‘How You Like That’ set a YouTube record for the biggest music video premiere with 86.3 million views. The record was recently surpassed by BTS’ Dynamite as they recorded more than 100 million views in just 24 hours.

Apart from this, Selena Gomez will be next seen in her new reality series for HBO Max where she will take cooking lessons with popular chefs titled ‘Selena + Chef’, the shot-at-home show also features Selena’s family and friends. She's also launching her beauty label.

Selena Gomez returning to TV acting in comedy series 'Only Murders in the Building'