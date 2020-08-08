Selena Gomez returning to TV acting in comedy series 'Only Murders in the Building'

Selena Gomez is returning to the TV acting with Steve Martin and Martin Short's upcoming Hulu comedy series 'Only Murders in the Building'.



As per Hulu, "The series follows three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one." She will also executive-produce the project with her co-stars.



''It’s really special, surprisingly emotional. It’s modern and self-referential about podcasts and murders, it’s got some great surprises. When they pull this off, it’s going to be special,'' said Hulu’s head of originals Craig Erwich.

This is not the only show Selena is working on, the singer is starring in the cooking show that premieres on HBO Max on August 13.



The 'Boyfriend' singer has started her career from Disney channel comedy 'Wizards of Waverly Place' back in 2007. Gomez is also the executive produces of the hit Netflix series '13 Reasons Why' and the Netflix docu-series 'Living Undocumented