Justin Timberlake cancels concerts amid controversy over Britney Spears' memoir revelations

Justin Timberlake has decided to cancel several scheduled performances reportedly as a response to the ongoing controversy surrounding claims made about him in Britney Spears' newly released memoir, The Woman in Me. The book, which hit the shelves this week, has already sold over 400,000 copies and has ignited a public debate. Spears claimed that she aborted a child with TImberlake as he was not ready to become a father.

The memoir sheds light on the tumultuous relationship between Timberlake and Spears from 1999 to 2002, with a series of shocking allegations. Among these allegations is Spears' claim that Timberlake impregnated her and persuaded her to undergo an abortion, a decision she deeply regretted. Additionally, she accused him of infidelity and public vilification, labelling her as a "harlot who'd broken the heart of America's golden boy".

The cancelled shows were initially part of a promotional tour for Timberlake's upcoming album. The 42-year-old "Sexy Back" singer was slated to appear at various clubs early next year.

However, TMZ has reported that these shows will no longer take place, reflecting the significant impact the controversy has had on Timberlake's career.

Several insiders had previously hinted that Timberlake is not okay with his portrayal in the book, suggesting that he "was not going to be happy" with the revelations.

Despite this, Spears has maintained that her intention was not to vilify anyone but to share her perspective on events as they occurred.

On a positive note, Timberlake's former bandmates from NSYNC, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, and JC Chasez, are showing their support for him during this tumultuous time.

They recently reunited to record a single, "Better Place," for Timberlake's "Trolls" sequel and are hoping to collaborate with him in the future.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE